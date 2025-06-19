Congress to organise mega job fair on Rahul’s birthday

The Delhi Pradesh Congress Committee (DPCC), in collaboration with the Indian Youth Congress (IYC), will organise a mega job fair at Talkatora Indoor Stadium on Thursday to mark the birthday of the Leader of the Opposition in the Lok Sabha, Rahul Gandhi. The event will run from 10 am to 4 pm and is expected to see participation from over 100 top companies, offering job opportunities to thousands of unemployed youth.

Addressing a press conference at Rajiv Bhawan, DPCC president Devender Yadav stated that around 20,000 youth have already registered — 10,000 online and 10,000 offline — for the fair. He highlighted the worsening unemployment crisis in Delhi, blaming the previous AAP government and the current BJP-led administration under CM Rekha Gupta for their failure to provide jobs.

“In the past 45 years, Delhi has not seen a crisis of this magnitude. Both the previous and current governments made promises, but no concrete jobs were delivered,” he said.

Yadav added that over 5,000 youth were likely to receive job offers at the event, and that many more companies had shown interest in participation but could not be accommodated due to space constraints. “This is not just about jobs, it’s about restoring dignity and lighting up the kitchen fire in thousands of homes,” he remarked.

IYC president Uday Bhanu Chib called the job fair a ‘youth-centric’ initiative inspired by Rahul Gandhi’s commitment to empowering India’s unemployed youth, especially those from marginalised communities. “This is not a political event, it’s a movement for the youth of India. From 12th pass students to PhD holders, all are welcome. Our joint effort aims to make Rahul’s dream of employment for all a reality,” Chib said.

Delhi Youth Congress president Akshay Lakra described the job fair as a “golden opportunity” at a time of record-level unemployment. He said Congress workers had been going door to door across Delhi to mobilise registrations and inform youth about the opportunity.

Chib pointed out that the Congress’ previous job fair in Rajasthan, held in April, saw 1,400 out of 3,500 registered youth secure employment. The positive response has encouraged the party to scale up the initiative in the national capital.

Former MLA Anil Bhardwaj added that Rahul has consistently raised the issue of unemployment—through the Bharat Jodo Yatra, Nyay Yatra and in Parliament.

“Tomorrow’s job fair is a direct outcome of his tireless advocacy for India’s youth. He has become their voice, and this event is part of realising his vision,” Bhardwaj said.