Congress workers allegedly tear BJP hoardings on 1984 anti-Sikh riots ahead of parallel marches in Delhi

Tensions escalated in the Capital on Sunday ahead of parallel marches by the Congress and the BJP over the 1984 anti-Sikh riots, after visuals from Minto Road showed Congress workers allegedly tearing down BJP hoardings depicting the atrocities committed against Sikhs during the violence.

The incident took place ahead of Congress leader Rahul Gandhi's scheduled march towards Ramlila Maidan. Meanwhile, the BJP organised a counter-march from Hari Nagar to Tilak Nagar to commemorate the victims of the 1984 anti-Sikh violence. A large number of BJP workers gathered in Hari Nagar ahead of the march.

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Reacting to the incident, BJP national spokesperson Pradeep Bhandari took to X and accused the Congress of being insensitive towards the Sikh community.

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"Congress hates Sikh brothers & sisters! Congress tears the posters expressing pain of 1984 Sikh massacre victims," he posted, while sharing a news channel's video showing the hoardings being torn down.

Earlier, Delhi Minister Manjinder Singh Sirsa launched a sharp attack on the Congress and Rahul Gandhi over the decision to hold a political march on November 1, the anniversary of the anti-Sikh violence.

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Referring to the killings that followed the assassination of former Prime Minister Indira Gandhi on October 31, 1984, Sirsa alleged that thousands of innocent Sikhs were targeted, their houses marked and people dragged out and burnt alive.

He also referred to former Prime Minister Rajiv Gandhi's controversial remark, "When a big tree falls, the earth shakes", alleging that it had sought to justify the violence.

Questioning the timing of Rahul Gandhi's march, Sirsa said the Congress leader had chosen the anniversary of the violence despite families of the victims continuing to fight for justice.

"Why has this day been chosen? The people of the country should remember," he said, alleging that the Congress was once again hurting the sentiments of the Sikh community.

Sirsa also named several Congress leaders whom he accused of being associated with the violence and alleged that those responsible had not been brought to justice.