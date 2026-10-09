Congress workers stage dharna at Rajghat over police action against Rahul Gandhi
Delhi Pradesh Congress Committee president Devender Yadav said the party workers had gathered at Rajghat to protest what he described as the “high-handed” action of the Delhi Police against Leader of Opposition in the Lok Sabha Rahul Gandhi during his attempts to reach the Election Commission
Delhi Pradesh Congress workers under the leadership of Devender Yadav during a protest against alleged “vote theft” and the government’s actions against those raising the issue, at Rajghat in New Delhi on Thursday. TRIBUNE PHOTO: MUKESH AGGARWAL
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