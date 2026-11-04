Congress youth wing suspends 215 from Haryana to Gujarat for missing INDIA bloc rally in Delhi

The Congress' youth wing has suspended 215 office-bearers across seven states and the Uttar Pradesh Central unit for missing the INDIA bloc's November 1 rally at Delhi's Ramlila Maidan, in a disciplinary crackdown ordered by the Indian Youth Congress (IYC) national leadership.

The action covers 49 office-bearers in Gujarat, 26 in West Bengal, 11 in Uttar Pradesh Central, 14 in Telangana, 10 in Haryana, 60 in Madhya Pradesh, 32 in Jharkhand and 13 in Himachal Pradesh, according to the figures available.

Advertisement

The suspensions will remain in force until further notice. The IYC leadership has taken a strict view of the absence, treating it as a failure to follow organisational directions at a major Opposition event where the Congress had sought to demonstrate its strength against alleged irregularities in electoral rolls.

Advertisement

Sources said the suspended office-bearers would have to work on the ground and follow the leadership's directions to earn reinstatement.

“Suspended office-bearers have to work hard again to remove the suspension. They need to be on the ground and follow the leadership and the directions,” sources said.

Advertisement

Madhya Pradesh accounts for the largest number of suspensions, with 60 office-bearers facing action. They include 32 state secretaries, 14 general secretaries, five vice-presidents and nine district presidents. The Haryana Youth Congress has suspended 10 office-bearers, including nine state-level functionaries and a district president. Jharkhand has also suspended 32 office-bearers for missing the rally.

The INDIA bloc had organised the 'Vote Bachao, Desh Bachao' rally at Ramlila Maidan on November 1 to protest against alleged manipulation of electoral rolls and the Special Intensive Revision (SIR) exercise.

The gathering was attended by Congress president Mallikarjun Kharge, Leader of the Opposition in the Lok Sabha Rahul Gandhi, former West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee and Samajwadi Party chief Akhilesh Yadav, among other Opposition leaders.

The leaders marched from the Minto Road-Connaught Place junction to Ramlila Maidan, where Rahul accused Chief Election Commissioner Gyanesh Kumar of facilitating alleged vote theft. He also said Kumar would be removed from office and jailed.

The disciplinary action comes days after the Congress projected the rally as a major show of Opposition unity and mobilisation.