Connaught Place eatery owner moves High Court against protests

A Connaught Place restaurant owner has moved the Delhi High Court seeking directions to prevent unauthorised protests and assemblies in the commercial hub and compensation for business losses allegedly caused by the October 10 agitation organised by the Cockroach Janta Party (CJP).

Advocate Umang Tyagi mentioned the petition filed by Aayush Chopra, a partner in a restaurant at Connaught Place, before Acting Chief Justice Nitin Wasudeo Sambre on Friday. The court noted that it had passed an order in similar petitions on Thursday and indicated that the matter would be taken up on October 27.

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The petitioner has sought an assessment of losses suffered by traders during the October 10 agitation and compensation from those responsible. He has also urged the authorities to ensure that protests are held only at designated venues and in accordance with prescribed guidelines.

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The plea comes amid the controversy over a call by CJP founder Abhijeet Dipke for people to assemble at Central Park in Connaught Place at 5 pm on October 16. The petitioner contended that Central Park is not a designated protest venue and that such gatherings could disrupt commercial activity, particularly during the festive season.

According to the petition, the October 10 agitation, held despite permission being denied, forced shops in Connaught Place to shut and disrupted business across several markets in Delhi. Citing estimates by traders’ bodies, the petitioner claimed that businesses in Connaught Place suffered losses of Rs 150 crore to Rs 200 crore that day, while commercial activity worth around Rs 2,000 crore was affected across the Capital.

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The petitioner further claimed that the disruptions had led to a sharp decline in his restaurant’s business, including during Navratri.

Arguing that the right to protest must be balanced against traders’ fundamental right to carry on their businesses, the plea cited Supreme Court judgments to contend that demonstrations cannot be held at any location at will and must be confined to designated sites.

The Union of India, the Delhi Police Commissioner, Deputy Commissioner of Police, New Delhi Municipal Council and the Delhi Government have been named as respondents.

The petition comes amid ongoing proceedings before the High Court over the proposed CJP gathering at Central Park. On Thursday, the court recorded an assurance from the Delhi Police that all possible measures under the law would be taken to control and regulate Dipke’s activities.