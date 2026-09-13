Connaught Place gets a taste of its good old days

For a market accustomed to weaving through crowds, hawkers and encroachments, Connaught Place has offered an unusual sight this BRICS weekend - wide, unobstructed corridors, cleaner stretches and shoppers lingering without being constantly approached by hawkers.

The transformation has prompted traders to reminisce about the Connaught Place of the 1980s and 1990s, when, they recall, visitors could walk around the market, sip coffee, window-shop and browse stores without the encroachments that have become a familiar part of the central Delhi market.

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The Delhi Police and the New Delhi Municipal Council (NDMC) removed illegal hawkers and encroachments from the market ahead of the BRICS Summit, and traders said the change was noticeable as visitors returned to the area over the weekend.

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Amit Gupta, joint secretary of the New Delhi Traders’ Association (NDTA), said footfall was moderate during the first half of Friday but improved as the day progressed. He said shoppers reported no major difficulty reaching Connaught Place by Metro or car amid the traffic arrangements put in place for the summit.

“Shoppers were happy seeing illegal hawker-free CP, clear wide corridors in front of showrooms, no beggars, no eunuchs and no boot-polish gangs to bother them,” Gupta said.

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He said traders had been discussing the changed atmosphere in their NDTA WhatsApp group and recalling the “good old days” when Connaught Place had fewer encroachments and shopping was a leisurely experience.

By Friday evening, traders also noticed more foreign visitors in the market. On Saturday, the NDTA said families of summit delegates were among those exploring Connaught Place. Chinese, Egyptian and African nationals were spotted at the market, with some visiting shops selling ethnic Indian clothes and handicrafts as well as the Tibetan Market.

For traders, the influx has added another dimension to the summit preparations.

“The NDTA is proud that our country is hosting this prestigious summit and our members are excited to welcome the foreign delegates, their support staff and families over the weekend to witness the magic of CP — the heart of Delhi,” Gupta said.

The changed atmosphere has not gone unnoticed by ordinary visitors either. Gauresh, a North Delhi resident who visited Connaught Place to meet a friend, said he was struck by the absence of hawkers. “It was incredibly nice to see the market without the hawkers, and especially without someone coming after me every five minutes to get my shoes repaired,” he said.

For Kamlesh Sharma, who was shopping with his daughters, the scene evoked an even earlier Delhi. “It reminds me of Delhi in the late 1960s and early 1970s, when traffic was light and the environment was clean,” he said, recalling Central Park as lush and tree-lined and shopping in Connaught Place as a more relaxed experience.