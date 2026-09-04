Connaught Place may go vehicle-free again

Delhi’s Connaught Place could once again move towards becoming a vehicle-free public space, but the New Delhi Municipal Council (NDMC) is first seeking the views of traders, visitors and other stakeholders before deciding how far and for how long vehicles should be restricted in the Inner Circle.

The proposal is not a new one. The NDMC has tried different plans and conducted trials in the past to limit vehicular movement in the Inner Circle, but none of the arrangements became permanent. This time, the civic body is considering a more flexible approach, with timings changing according to the season and longer restrictions on weekends.

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On Thursday morning, NDMC chairman Manoj Dwivedi posted on X, “At least once every person in NCR would have visited Connaught Place. I need your advise - Can we make Inner Circle of CP vehicle-free? Should we do it for full day or do it from 6 pm to midnight in summers and 11 am to 4 pm in winters? Some different timing for weekends? and what kind of activities would you prefer in Central Park and Inner Circle during no-vehicle slots. Positive suggestions would be appreciated."

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Speaking exclusively to The Tribune, Dwivedi said, “No civic policy can be brought in without asking the views of citizens who will be impacted. This is just a constructive idea that we came up with, not that we have planned and rolling out any soon. We are not rushing. Also, I am glad to see so many creative and practical suggestions coming up on the idea.”

In another post, he said: “Thank you all for wonderful suggestions, analysis and views. Some have written with first-hand experience and good understanding of the matter from different angles. Some have been very upfront in their point of view. I will study all these in due course at first opportunity, may be after the BRICS summit is over. I will do a SWOT analysis also. This will need good amount of planning before we move towards implementation in best manner possible. Will have consultations with the traffic police and other stakeholders as well. Thanks once again."

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Dwivedi informed The Tribune that the NDMC will review suggestion in coming weeks.

The timing of the proposed vehicle-free period is among the issues on which suggestions are being sought. One option under consideration is to keep the Inner Circle vehicle-free during the evening in summer and during the daytime in winter. The duration could also be increased on weekends.

The idea is to give pedestrians more space and a safer environment while encouraging people to spend more time at Connaught Place. But the proposal comes with a familiar concern - how to keep the area accessible without allowing traffic and parking problems to shift to nearby roads.

Traders have previously raised concerns that restrictions on vehicles could affect customers’ access to shops and establishments. Parking availability and increased traffic on surrounding roads are also likely to be key factors before any final decision is taken.

The plan being considered by the NDMC goes beyond simply keeping vehicles out. During the vehicle-free periods, the Inner Circle and Central Park could host cultural programmes, music, street performances, art exhibitions, yoga sessions, children’s activities and heritage walks.

This would give the proposal a wider public use angle, with Connaught Place being positioned not only as a shopping destination but also as a space for recreation and public activities.

However, the practical arrangements could determine whether the latest attempt succeeds where earlier trials did not. Pick-and-drop points for taxis and autos, movement of emergency vehicles, and easy access for elderly people and persons with disabilities would have to be ensured. The effect of diverted traffic on surrounding roads would also need to be assessed.

For the NDMC, the immediate challenge is likely to be taking traders along rather than imposing a blanket restriction. A limited-period trial could therefore provide a way to assess its impact before a permanent arrangement is considered.

Footfall, business activity, parking conditions and traffic movement during the trial could provide the basis for deciding whether the vehicle-free period should be expanded, modified or retained.