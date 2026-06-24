Constable injured in road accident in Delhi’s Ashok Vihar; woman booked
Driver allegedly lacked a valid licence; case registered under Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita and Motor Vehicles Act
A Delhi Police constable was injured after a car allegedly hit his motorcycle in northwest Delhi’s Ashok Vihar area, police said on Wednesday.
The incident took place around 8 pm on June 19 on KC Goyal Marg, they said.
Constable Jitender Kumar, posted at Ashok Vihar police station, was on duty when the accident occurred.
During the inquiry, police found that a car driven by a woman identified as Oshin Gupta had allegedly rammed into his motorcycle.
Preliminary investigation revealed that the vehicle was allegedly being driven in a rash and negligent manner, leading to the accident.
The injured constable was taken to DCB Hospital.
During further verification, police found that the driver was allegedly not carrying a valid driving licence at the time of the incident.
A case has been registered under relevant sections of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita, along with the Motor Vehicles Act, police said.
Further investigation into the matter is under way, they added.