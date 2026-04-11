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Home / Delhi / ‘Constitution guarantees dignity and rights’: Bhim Jyoti Utsav turns Kartavya Path into festival of equality

‘Constitution guarantees dignity and rights’: Bhim Jyoti Utsav turns Kartavya Path into festival of equality

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Tribune News Service
New Delhi, Updated At : 04:33 AM Apr 11, 2026 IST
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Delhi CM Rekha Gupta and DelhiMinister Ravindra Indraj Singh launches ‘Bhim Jyoti Utsav-2026’ on Ambedkar Jayanti at Kartavya Path in New Delhi on Friday.
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As twilight fell over Kartavya Path on Friday, thousands of flickering lamps spelling out ‘Jai Bhim’ illuminated the capital, marking the opening of the ‘Bhim Jyoti Utsav-2026’. The five-day festival, inaugurated by Chief Minister Rekha Gupta on the birth anniversary of B R Ambedkar, blends remembrance with public engagement, turning the iconic boulevard into a space of dialogue, history and cultural expression.

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Lighting the ceremonial ‘Bhim Jyoti’, Gupta paid tribute to Ambedkar’s legacy, stating that the Constitution is “not merely a legal document, but a guarantee of dignity and rights for those standing at the very margins of society.” She described the festival as a people’s movement aimed at embedding constitutional values into everyday life, especially among the youth.

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At the heart of the event is the ‘Constitution Fair’, where an interactive digital timeline traces Ambedkar’s journey, from his early life to his role in shaping India’s constitutional framework. A curated gallery showcasing 299 eminent personalities places his contributions within a wider intellectual and social context.

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Over 50 departmental stalls line the venue, presenting information on welfare schemes, scholarships, pensions and skill development initiatives. Officials said the effort is aimed at improving awareness and accessibility, particularly for marginalised communities.

Cabinet Minister Ravindra Indraj Singh said the initiative reflects the government’s focus on ensuring that development schemes reach every section of society, including Dalit settlements, while reinforcing Ambedkar’s vision of an egalitarian society.

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Cultural programming has emerged as a major draw. While the opening day featured music and folk performances, the coming days will see qawwalis, street plays and Ambedkarite folk songs performed at the India Gate lawns, using art to communicate messages of social justice and inclusion. A wheelchair dance by specially-abled children on the opening evening stood out for its powerful expression of resilience and equality.

With workshops, quizzes and exhibitions planned through April 14, the festival seeks to go beyond symbolic tribute, presenting Ambedkar’s ideas as living, evolving principles shaping contemporary India.

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