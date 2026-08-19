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Home / Delhi / Consumer forum fines store operator for charges on carry bags

Consumer forum fines store operator for charges on carry bags

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Tribune News Service
Gurugram, Updated At : 05:10 AM Aug 19, 2026 IST
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Charging a customer Rs 30 for three carry bags while purchasing items from a Red Tape store has proved costly for the store operator. The operator has been directed to pay Rs 15,000 in compensation to the customer. The order was issued by Jyoti Sivach, a member of the District Consumer Disputes Redressal Commission, Gurugram.

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In a petition filed before the commission, Sector 14 resident Ravindra Jain stated that on August 30 last year, he purchased items worth Rs 4,713 from the Red Tape store in Sector 102, Gurugram. The store operator charged him an additional Rs 30 for three carry bags to carry the purchased items. No arguments were presented before the commission on behalf of the store operator.

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According to the commission’s order, if large retailers across the country continue to charge customers for carry bags, the fundamental objective of the Consumer Protection Act will be defeated. Retailers across India could start charging for carry bags by using terms such as “refundable carry bag security fee”, thereby creating a new trend of extracting money from customers.

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The commission has ordered the store operator to refund Rs 30 with interest at the rate of 9 per cent. In addition, Rs 15,000 must be paid as compensation for the mental agony suffered by the complainant, along with Rs 11,000 towards legal expenses.

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