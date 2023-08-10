Container truck catches fire

PTI

Ghaziabad, August 9

The driver and the conductor of a container truck were charred to death after their vehicle came in contact with a high-tension wire and caught fire in the Muradnagar area, officials said on Wednesday.

The driver was identified as Lakhshman Singh while the conductor's identity is not yet known.

The truck came in contact with a high-tension wire, setting ablaze the cooling appliances inside, officials of the fire department said.