Content creator held for ‘racial abuse’ against Tripura youth

A Delhi-based content creator was arrested for allegedly subjecting a youth from Tripura to racial abuse and humiliation, an official said on Thursday. Earlier, a case was registered after the Delhi Police took suo motu cognisance of a purported video of the incident and launched an investigation into the matter.

The content creator, identified as Amir Shokeen, is a bad character of the Sadar Bazar area and has previously been involved in multiple cases of brawling, officials said.

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According to the Delhi Police’s Special Unit for North-Eastern Region (SPUNER), it received information about the incident on Wednesday evening. The SPUNER wing has submitted a written communication to the IFSO unit, which will investigate the video. The Delhi Police are also in constant touch with the Tripura Police.

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The undated video, which has triggered outrage on social media, purportedly shows a content creator directing racial slurs at the young man. It also appears to show the man using offensive language and allegedly touching the victim’s private parts inappropriately.

The incident has drawn widespread condemnation on social media, with Union Parliamentary Affairs Minister Kiren Rijiju and Tripura Chief Minister Manik Saha calling for action against those involved.

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In a post on X, Rijiju said: “This evil man will be punished. There was a delay in lodging the official complaint, but the Delhi Police and the Tripura Police will teach him a hard lesson. People who tolerate such wicked behaviour in society are also responsible for the spread of hatred.”

Meanwhile, the Tripura Students’ Forum Delhi had lodged a complaint with the Delhi Police, seeking the registration of an FIR and an urgent investigation into the alleged sexual assault, racial harassment and humiliation of the young tribal man.

The complaint alleges that an Instagram video shows a person from Tripura being subjected to sexual abuse, harassment and humiliating behaviour by a content creator. The forum identified the account that allegedly shared the video as @amirshokeen, which it claims is linked to an individual named Amir Shokeen.

The organisation also raised concerns over the use of racially offensive language in the clip, alleging that terms such as “Chinki” and “Chiness” were used against the individual to ridicule their ethnic background and regional identity.

“Such expressions, when used to demean or humiliate a person on account of their perceived ethnic or regional identity, raise serious concerns about racial prejudice, dignity and equal treatment," the complaint stated.

The student body further pointed out that the creator made a derogatory remark about Tripura.

“By referring to Tripura in such a demeaning manner, the alleged conduct has caused anguish among members of the Tripura community and is perceived as an affront to the honourable name, dignity, reputation and prestige of our state,” the forum said.

The creator reportedly apologised after the video circulated widely on social media, drawing criticism over the alleged conduct.