Contest mayoral elections directly, Chadha dares BJP

Tribune News Service

New Delhi, December 24

A day after the Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) announced its Mayor candidate, Rajya Sabha MP Raghav Chadha challenged the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) to contest the mayoral election directly instead of “supporting an Independent candidate”.

The election for Mayor and Deputy Mayor of the Municipal Corporation of Delhi (MCD) are schedule to take place on January 6, 2023.

He made the comment during a press conference at the party headquarters here today. Chadha added, “The BJP is planning to put forward an Independent candidate in the mayoral election. If they can dare, the BJP should contest the election directly. BJP had announced that ‘It will not contest the election’, but is now fielding an Independent candidate, who will be supported by its councillors.”

He added that the public had thrown the BJP out of the city’s political arena. “The BJP doesn’t have any significance — neither in the Assembly, nor in the municipal corporation — in the city’s political sphere. Their leaders are now looking for jobs on naukri.com,” Chadha said.

When questioned, whether the alleged decision of the BJP to support an Independent for the Mayor’s post was undemocratic or illegal, Chadha replied, “I am not saying that it is illegal or undemocratic. It does not suit such a large party to contest elections from the backdoor.”

He questioned, “Why are they so afraid of AAP? If they have the courage, then they should fight against us directly, and not through an Independent candidate.”