DT
PT
Subscribe To Print Edition About The Tribune Code Of Ethics Download App Advertise with us Classifieds
Add Tribune As Your Trusted Source
search-icon-img
search-icon-img
Advertisement
PREMIUM Explainers Defence Photo Gallery Cricket The Great Game Simply Punjab Simply Haryana UPSC
Home / Delhi / Continue pollution control measures as western disturbance may worsen Delhi weather: Manjinder Sirsa

Continue pollution control measures as western disturbance may worsen Delhi weather: Manjinder Sirsa

Delhi environment minister warns of dense haze and fog, which could worsen pollution levels

article_Author
PTI
New Delhi, Updated At : 11:20 AM Dec 26, 2025 IST
  • fb
  • twitter
  • whatsapp
  • whatsapp
featured-img featured-img
Delhi Minister Manjinder Singh Sirsa. PTI Photo
Advertisement

Even as GRAP 4 restrictions were lifted after a temporary improvement in air quality, Delhi Environment Minister Manjinder Singh Sirsa on Friday urged residents to continue following pollution-control measures, warning that weather conditions may worsen again due to an approaching western disturbance.

Advertisement

Addressing the media, Sirsa said weather conditions are likely to turn unfavourable, with increased chances of dense haze and fog, which could worsen pollution levels.

Advertisement

“According to the weather department and past data, the impact of western disturbance will be visible in Delhi in the next couple of days. The weather will deteriorate again and there is a strong possibility of heavy haze,” he said.

Advertisement

The minister urged residents to remain vigilant and continue to follow pollution control measures despite the relaxation of restrictions. He appealed to the people not to take out vehicles without valid Pollution Under Control Certificates and to avoid unnecessary travel.

“Even though the 50 per cent work-from-home norm has been withdrawn, I request people to avoid using their vehicles unless absolutely necessary,” Sirsa said.

Advertisement

Emphasising community participation, Sirsa also appealed to citizens not to burn garbage or light fires at night, warning that biomass burning significantly contributes to air pollution. He said collective efforts are essential to ensure cleaner air for the city.

Warning that fog could turn into smog again due to worsening weather conditions, Sirsa said Delhi must remain on high alert to prevent a fresh spike in pollution levels. “The clear weather we saw over the past couple of days may not last. We all need to work together to keep Delhi’s air clean,” he added.

On the entry of vehicles below BS-VI norms into Delhi, Sirsa said while it would be better if such vehicles are avoided, they are currently allowed to enter the city following the lifting of GRAP 4 restrictions.

Read what others don’t see with The Tribune Premium

  • Thought-provoking Opinions
  • Expert Analysis
  • Ad-free on web and app
  • In-depth Insights
Advertisement
Tags :
Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement

The Tribune, now published from Chandigarh, started publication on February 2, 1881, in Lahore (now in Pakistan). It was started by Sardar Dyal Singh Majithia, a public-spirited philanthropist, and is run by a trust comprising five eminent persons as trustees.

The Tribune, the largest selling English daily in North India, publishes news and views without any bias or prejudice of any kind. Restraint and moderation, rather than agitational language and partisanship, are the hallmarks of the newspaper. It is an independent newspaper in the real sense of the term.

The Tribune has two sister publications, Punjabi Tribune (in Punjabi) and Dainik Tribune (in Hindi).

Remembering Sardar Dyal Singh Majithia

Copyright © The Tribune Trust, 2024
Designed and developed by : sortd
tlbr_img1 Classifieds tlbr_img2 Videos tlbr_img3 Premium tlbr_img4 E-Paper tlbr_img5 Shorts