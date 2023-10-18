Convene joint meeting of NCR states, Gopal Rai writes to Yadav

New Delhi, October 17
Delhi Environment Minister Gopal Rai wrote to Union Environment Minister Bhupendra Yadav on Tuesday, regarding problem of pollution during winter season in Delhi.
Gopal Rai in a letter to his counterpart at the Centre urged him to hold a joint meeting with the environment ministers of NCR states. In the letter Rai said, “The report released by the CSE (Centre for Science and Environment) shows that 31% of pollution in Delhi is due to internal sources, while 69% is from external sources.”
“The Delhi Government is taking various steps under the Winter Action Plan (WAP) to reduce pollution. But unless the factors responsible for pollution are stopped in the NCR states, all these steps taken will not be effective. Therefore, there is a need to convene a joint meeting with environment ministers of NCR states at the earliest.” the letter read.
Rai added, “As a result of all the measures, the level of pollution inside Delhi has declined by 30% in the last 8 years.”
Tribune Shorts
Most Read In 24 Hours
Don't MissView All
Top News
Joe Biden leaves for Israel, scraps Jordan visit after summit with Palestine, Egypt leaders cancelled
Biden has to abruptly scrap his trip to Jordan after the Pal...
After blast kills hundreds at Gaza hospital, Hamas and Israel trade blame as rage spreads in region
Hamas blames an Israeli airstrike, while the Israeli militar...
2 BSF personnel injured as Pak Rangers open fire along IB in Jammu
The firing incident will be taken up with the Pakistan Range...
Forcing unhappy couple to live together is cruelty, says Allahabad High Court
The verdict sets a significant precedent, emphasising the im...
X will start charging new users $1 per year: Elon Musk
According to X, this was done in order to fight bots