Convene joint meeting of NCR states, Gopal Rai writes to Yadav

Tribune News Service

New Delhi, October 17

Delhi Environment Minister Gopal Rai wrote to Union Environment Minister Bhupendra Yadav on Tuesday, regarding problem of pollution during winter season in Delhi.

Gopal Rai in a letter to his counterpart at the Centre urged him to hold a joint meeting with the environment ministers of NCR states. In the letter Rai said, “The report released by the CSE (Centre for Science and Environment) shows that 31% of pollution in Delhi is due to internal sources, while 69% is from external sources.”

“The Delhi Government is taking various steps under the Winter Action Plan (WAP) to reduce pollution. But unless the factors responsible for pollution are stopped in the NCR states, all these steps taken will not be effective. Therefore, there is a need to convene a joint meeting with environment ministers of NCR states at the earliest.” the letter read.

Rai added, “As a result of all the measures, the level of pollution inside Delhi has declined by 30% in the last 8 years.”

