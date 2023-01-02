Cop among 3 held for clash

PTI

Noida, January 1

Three persons, including a Delhi Police personnel, were arrested after a clash between two groups resulted in injuries to four people during New Year celebrations at a group housing society near Noida, officials said on Sunday.

The accused have been identified as Bharat Singh (40), a head constable of the Delhi Police, Jai Singh (32) and Kuldeep (35). All three live in the same society, said the police.

The clash broke out around 11.30 pm on Saturday over the trio allegedly trying to take pictures with two women residents of the society without their consent. However, the accused claimed that they were taking selfies and the women just happened to be in the background and it was a case of misunderstanding, an official said. The accused were arrested as a preventive measure under Section 151 of the CrPC.