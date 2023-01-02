Cop among 3 held for clash

Noida, January 1
Three persons, including a Delhi Police personnel, were arrested after a clash between two groups resulted in injuries to four people during New Year celebrations at a group housing society near Noida, officials said on Sunday.
The accused have been identified as Bharat Singh (40), a head constable of the Delhi Police, Jai Singh (32) and Kuldeep (35). All three live in the same society, said the police.
The clash broke out around 11.30 pm on Saturday over the trio allegedly trying to take pictures with two women residents of the society without their consent. However, the accused claimed that they were taking selfies and the women just happened to be in the background and it was a case of misunderstanding, an official said. The accused were arrested as a preventive measure under Section 151 of the CrPC.
Tribune Shorts
Most Read
Don't MissView All
Top News
Rajouri terror attacks: NIA team visits site, begins probe; J-K Police offer Rs 10 lakh for info on terrorists
Six civilians, including two children, were killed in the tw...
Delhi car-drag horror case: Post-mortem report of Sultanpuri victim reveals no sexual assault
Report suggests that cause of death was shock and haemorrhag...
'She was continuously screaming but they didn't stop vehicle': Sultanpuri accident victim's friend recalls events of horrific night
Delhi Police record statement of victim’s friend who fled af...
Athletics coach who accused Haryana minister Sandeep Singh of sexual harassment records statement before SIT
Was offered Rs 1 crore to strike a compromise, alleges victi...
No greater restrictions can be imposed on free speech of public functionaries, rules Supreme Court
A Constitution Bench led by Justice S Abdul Nazeer says the ...