Cop among 5 held for conducting fake raid

PTI

New Delhi, August 6

Five people, including a Delhi Police head constable and an Income Tax (I-T) department staffer were arrested for allegedly conducting a fake raid at a businessman’s house in west Delhi’s Janakpuri area, the police said on Sunday.

The accused have been identified as Head Constable Kuldeep Singh, posted at the Crime Branch unit of the city police, Deepak Kashyap, posted as PS to ADG II Vigilance Income Tax Department, besides Himanshu, Ravinder and Shambhu Sharma, a senior police officer said. While two people, including a woman, are absconding and efforts are being made to nab them, the officer said.

According to another police officer, the I-T staffer received information that a businessman, Kuljeet Singh, in Janakpuri had around Rs 400 to Rs 500 crore in his house. The incident took place on Tuesday around 8.30 am. By the time the scammers entered Singh’s house, he had left for work. “The accused had a plan that they would enter the house in the presence of Singh. They will portray that a genuine raid is going on and they would ask him for around Rs 10 to 15 crore in order to settle the case. But when they reached the house, they found that the businessman, who has a business related to the lift operation in UP’s Noida, had already left,” the officer said. “Thereafter, they had to conduct a fake search operation in the house. They claimed that they were carrying a search warrant and took the mobile phone of all the family members and conducted the fake search in which they could not find anything and left the place in their car,” the officer said.

The police further stated that one of the family members informed Singh and their neighbours about the incident and later, they approached the local police.