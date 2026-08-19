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Home / Delhi / Cop linked to pellet gun use at Jantar Mantar protest shunted

Cop linked to pellet gun use at Jantar Mantar protest shunted

Another officer involved in arrangements for CJP-led Parl march also transferred

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Manikant Mishra
Tribune News Service
New Delhi, Updated At : 05:49 AM Aug 19, 2026 IST
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Police personnel stand guard at Jantar Mantar during a protest by the Cockroach Janta Party in New Delhi. File
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Two senior Delhi Police officers associated with the handling of the protests at Jantar Mantar have been moved from their existing postings in a reshuffle ordered by the Delhi Government on Tuesday, bringing fresh attention to police response to the agitation.

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Raja Banthia, IPS (2014), who was DCP, North District, has been transferred as DCP, Technical & PI. Banthia was the North Delhi DCP when the Cockroach Janta Party-led protest and clashes took place at Jantar Mantar on July 20. His name later figured in the controversy over the alleged use of pellet guns during the police action.

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Police records cited in reports identified the DCP North in connection with the incident. Banthia, however, told senior officers that he was not present at Jantar Mantar when the alleged pellet firing took place. An internal inquiry is currently learnt to be underway.

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Deepak Purohit, IPS (2007), who was Joint Commissioner of Police, New Delhi Range, has also been shifted. He will now serve as the Joint Commissioner of Police, Licensing. Purohit was among the senior officers involved in arrangements for the Jantar Mantar agitation and its escalation ahead of the July 20 Parliament march.

Special Commissioner of Police (Law and Order) Devesh Chandra Srivastava chaired a meeting to review the operation to shift Wangchuk to hospital. He also took stock of the situation at Jantar Mantar and assessed the overall law-and-order arrangements in the area. This meeting was attended by Joint Commissioner of Police (New Delhi Range) Deepak Purohit and other senior officers.

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The August 18 Home Department order does not describe either transfer as disciplinary or link them to the protests. It is therefore not clear whether the changes have any connection with the allegations surrounding the police action.

Several other officers associated with the operation, including DCP New Delhi Sachin Sharma, do not figure in the 43 officer transfer order.

The changes come as allegations of police excesses during the July 20 protest face further scrutiny, with the Supreme Court on August 18 ruling that a high-powered committee would examine the allegations.

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