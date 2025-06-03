DT
PT
Cop nabbed for theft in Special Cell’s malkhana

Tribune News Service
New Delhi, Updated At : 04:22 AM Jun 03, 2025 IST
The accused is in police custody.
A Delhi Police head constable has been arrested for allegedly stealing Rs 51 lakh and gold kept at the malkhana of the Special Cell’s Lodhi Road office.

The accused, identified as Khurshid, was posted at the Lodhi Road office of the Special cell. After his transfer to Northeast Delhi, Khurshid returned and stole the valuables kept inside the malkhana, a police official said.

A case was registered in this regard on May 31. Khurshid was transferred to East Delhi. He returned to the Lodhi Colony Special Cell office with a plan. He stole gold and cash from the property room and left the spot.

It was also revealed that Khurshid often used to come to the Special Cell office. After scrutinising the CCTV footage, he was arrested. Gold and cash have been recovered from his possession.

