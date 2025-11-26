DT
PT
Subscribe To Print Edition About The Tribune Code Of Ethics Download App Advertise with us Classifieds
Add Tribune As Your Trusted Source
search-icon-img
search-icon-img
Advertisement
PREMIUM Explainers Defence Photo Gallery Cricket The Great Game Simply Punjab Simply Haryana UPSC
Home / Delhi / Cops add national security charge against protesters over pro-Hidma slogans

Cops add national security charge against protesters over pro-Hidma slogans

New section added to Kartavya Path FIR

article_Author
Tribune News Service
New Delhi, Updated At : 04:45 AM Nov 26, 2025 IST
  • fb
  • twitter
  • whatsapp
  • whatsapp
featured-img featured-img
Photo for representational purpose only. iStock
Advertisement

The Delhi Police invoked charges under “imputations and assertions prejudicial to national integration” in one of the FIRs registered against a group of protesters who allegedly raised pro-Maoist slogans and used pepper spray on police personnel during an anti-pollution demonstration at the India Gate on Sunday, an official said on Tuesday.

Advertisement

On Monday, the Delhi Police told a court here that the group of protesters arrested for allegedly using pepper spray on cops raised slogans hailing slain Maoist leader Madvi Hidma.

Advertisement

The police have registered two FIRs - one at the Kartavya Path police station against six protesters and the other at the Sansad Marg police station against 17 people.

Advertisement

The new section has been added to the Kartavya Path FIR. After the accused were produced before two magisterial courts, 22 were sent to judicial custody.

The newly added Section 197 of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita (BNS) pertains to imputations and assertions prejudicial to national integration, which includes charges for disseminating false information that endangers India’s sovereignty, unity, or security.

Advertisement

The FIR said the protesters raised alleged Maoist slogans, including “Hidma amar rahe”, “Kitne Hidma maroge, har ghar se Hidma nikalega” and “Hidma lal salaam”, prompting the addition of Section 197 for assertions deemed prejudicial to national integration.

Top Maoist commander Madvi Hidma was killed in an encounter on November 18. Security forces gunned down Hidma, his wife Raje and four other Naxalites in the action in Andhra Pradesh’s Alluri Sitaramaraju district.

According to the Kartavya Path FIR, the police had prior information that protesters under the banner of the Delhi Coordination Committee for Clean Air were planning to assemble at the India Gate.

They were also informed that activists from student groups, including AISA and the JNU Students’ Union (JNUSU), were likely to join the protest.

“When we reached the spot, we found a group of men and women carrying pamphlets and banners. They were informed that protests are not allowed at the India Gate and that the Jantar Mantar is the designated site for demonstrations,” a senior police officer said.

Despite repeated warnings, several protesters climbed over barricades and entered the C-Hexagon, blocking traffic for over an hour.

As police attempted to disperse them, some protesters allegedly assaulted them. “During the scuffle, a student attacked the police, and some used a bottle containing pepper spray on our officers,” the police said.

Several policemen were injured and taken to the RML Hospital.

Another confrontation reportedly broke out at the Parliament Street police station when the detainees were brought there, officials said.

The Kartavya Path FIR now includes Sections 74, 79, 115(2), 132, 197, 221 and 223 of the BSS, while the FIR lodged at the Parliament Street police station includes charges under BNS Sections 223-A, 132, 221, 121-A and 126(2).

Advertisement
Tags :
Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement

The Tribune, now published from Chandigarh, started publication on February 2, 1881, in Lahore (now in Pakistan). It was started by Sardar Dyal Singh Majithia, a public-spirited philanthropist, and is run by a trust comprising five eminent persons as trustees.

The Tribune, the largest selling English daily in North India, publishes news and views without any bias or prejudice of any kind. Restraint and moderation, rather than agitational language and partisanship, are the hallmarks of the newspaper. It is an independent newspaper in the real sense of the term.

The Tribune has two sister publications, Punjabi Tribune (in Punjabi) and Dainik Tribune (in Hindi).

Remembering Sardar Dyal Singh Majithia

Copyright © The Tribune Trust, 2024
Designed and developed by : sortd
tlbr_img1 Classifieds tlbr_img2 Videos tlbr_img3 Premium tlbr_img4 E-Paper tlbr_img5 Shorts