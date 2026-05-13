Cops arrest 44-yr-old interstate temple theft kingpin in Delhi

The Delhi Police have arrested a 44-year-old alleged interstate temple theft kingpin who specialised in stealing silver idols and donation items from shrines across several states, an officer said on Tuesday.

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The accused, identified as Mohit Sharma alias Mama, had been declared a proclaimed offender by a Punjab court in a temple theft case. He was wanted in multiple cases registered in Punjab, Kerala and Karnataka, the officer said.

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The police said Sharma frequently changed hideouts and travelled across states while maintaining minimal local contact to avoid arrest.

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“Sharma had developed a pattern of scouting poorly guarded temples, especially those in secluded areas, before carrying out thefts late at night or in the early hours,” the officer said.

The accused mainly targeted silver idols, donation boxes, religious ornaments and other valuables kept inside temple premises. The police said Sharma was arrested after Crime Branch officers received a tip-off about his movement in Delhi.

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“A trap was laid near Patiala House Court on Sunday when the accused arrived to meet one of his associates. On spotting the police team, Sharma tried to flee but was chased and overpowered after a brief pursuit,” the officer said.

During interrogation, Sharma told police he had studied till Class IX and earlier worked at a dairy in his village, where he came in contact with a man named Kulwant Singh, who allegedly trained him in temple thefts.

The police said Sharma later became involved in several temple theft cases across different states and remained absconding for a long period. He was formally arrested after legal formalities were completed.

“Sharma was wanted in a 2024 temple theft case registered at Khanna police station in Punjab. He was also allegedly involved in cases registered in Kozhikode and Ernakulam in Kerala, besides a case in Karnataka’s Uttara Kannada district,” the officer said.

The police records also showed Sharma’s alleged involvement in several older criminal cases, including theft, robbery, and cases under the Arms Act and Gangsters Act registered in Uttar Pradesh, Uttarakhand, Himachal Pradesh and Delhi.