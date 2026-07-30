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Home / Delhi / Cops arrest man with fake number plate SUV, ‘stolen’ phones in Nuh

Cops arrest man with fake number plate SUV, ‘stolen’ phones in Nuh

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Tribune News Service
Gurugram, Updated At : 05:06 AM Jul 30, 2026 IST
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The accused in the custody of the Nuh police.
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The Nuh police arrested a man travelling in a Mahindra Thar with a fake number plate, while his four associates escaped during a raid. The police seized the SUV, a country-made pistol, two live cartridges and 13 suspected stolen mobile phones. An FIR has been registered at the Ferozpur Jhirka Sadar police station.

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According to the police, a patrol team on Beewa Road received information on Tuesday that Taj Mohammad, Samim and their associates from Jaitaka village were using a Thar with a fake number plate to rob commuters of mobile phones and cash on the Delhi-Mumbai Expressway. The suspects were reportedly at a rest area in Baghola village after committing a robbery.

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The police raided the location and found four to five men standing near the vehicle. On seeing the police, they tried to flee. Four escaped, while Taj Mohammad, a resident of Jaitaka village, was arrested. An Oppo mobile phone was recovered from him.

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A search of the Thar revealed registration number HR96-1369 on the front, while the rear had no number plate. The police recovered 13 locked touchscreen mobile phones from a bag inside the vehicle. The accused failed to produce ownership documents or purchase bills for the phones. The police also recovered a country-made pistol and two live cartridges from a green polythene bag inside the vehicle. The accused could not produce a licence or any valid documents for the weapon.

“During the investigation, police recovered two number plates, HR72K-9406 and HR96-1369, from the vehicle. Verification of the chassis and engine numbers showed that the Thar’s original registration was HR72K-9406, while HR96-1369 belonged to another vehicle, confirming the use of a fake number plate. As no documents were produced for the 13 mobile phones, they have been seized on suspicion of being stolen. The accused is being questioned, and raids are underway to arrest the remaining suspects,” a Nuh police spokesperson said.

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