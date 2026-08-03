Protester’s video an afterthought: Police refute assault claim

A senior Delhi Police officer has refuted the claims made in a video post by a woman protester of being prodded in the back by a cop during the Cockroach Janta Party (CJP) march last month.

Advertisement

Sachin Sharma, Deputy Commissioner of Police, told The Tribune that the video, posted almost 12 days after the incident, seemed an afterthought.

Advertisement

“Almost the entire area is under CCTV coverage. Anything and everything outside the shadow zones is caught on camera,” he said.

Advertisement

The student, who participated in the “Sansad Chalo” march called by the CJP on July 20, had alleged that police personnel had abused her. She claimed other women protesters had also faced a similar treatment.

“One girl was even told, ‘Go home, otherwise I’ll take you to the station, strip you and thrash you,” the student was seen saying in the video.

Advertisement

The police officer said many people went to Jantar Mantar only for “followers, reels and related benefits” in an attempt to get famous on social media.

The Delhi Police had earlier stated that over 400 social media accounts believed to be operated from Pakistan were used for disseminating fake and misleading content, which included AI-generated material, deepfake videos and edited photographs.