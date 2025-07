Advertisement

The event was organised by PRO Branch PHQ in collaboration with Indian Cybercrime Coordination Centre (I4C), IFSO and all 15 police districts of the city.

The campaign was inaugurated by Sanjay Arora, Commissioner of Police Delhi at PHQ in the presence of Anil Shukla, Special CP (PMMC), Rajneesh Gupta, Joint CP (IFSO), Sanjay Tyagi, Additional CP (PRO) and Vineet Kumar, DCP (IFSO) wherein the CP also unveiled the campaign mascot ‘Cyber Rakshak’.

The aim of the campaign was to bring together citizens in the fight against cybercrime and digital vulnerabilities, emphasising on educating citizens about the importance of protecting themselves against the possible cyber threat and to create a safer and more secure online environment, a statement from the PRO Department mentioned.

During the campaign, awareness messages to spread awareness on cyber safety were conveyed through various activities such as engaging nukkad nataks on digital scams, display of short films on large screens and live demos on phishing, OTP based loan scams, sextortion, fake job scam, KYC frauds and digital arrest frauds.

Moreover, awareness messages were also mitigated through Jansampark Vahan of Delhi Police Public Relation Office and distribution of informative material for public awareness and one-on-one interaction.