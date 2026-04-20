Cops book 269 for drunken driving during night check

Delhi Traffic Police on Sunday said 269 motorists were booked for drunken driving during a special integrated night checking drive conducted across the city on April 18.

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The three-hour operation, carried out between 9 pm and midnight, involved joint teams of traffic police, local police and PCR units deployed across all ranges, Joint Commissioner of Police (Traffic) Sanjay Tyagi said in a press statement.

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Apart from prosecuting 269 drivers for driving under the influence of alcohol, 38 vehicles were also impounded during the operation, he added.

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Tyagi said the drive covered all categories of vehicles, including two-wheelers, cars, heavy transport vehicles (HTVs), light goods vehicles (LGVs) and autorickshaws (TSRs).

Breathalyser tests were conducted at multiple checkpoints as part of the enforcement exercise, he said.