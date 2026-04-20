icon
DT
PT
Subscribe To Print Edition About The Tribune Code Of Ethics Download App Careers Advertise with us Classifieds
Celebrate Baisakhi sale with Tribune| 8-20 April Subscribe Now
search-icon-img
search-icon-img
Advertisement
PREMIUM IPL 2026Games Explainers Defence Photo Gallery Cricket The Great Game Simply Punjab Simply Haryana UPSC
Home / Delhi / Cops book 269 for drunken driving during night check

Cops book 269 for drunken driving during night check

article_Author
Rahul Gahlawat
Tribune News Service
New Delhi, Updated At : 08:21 AM Apr 20, 2026 IST
  • fb
  • twitter
  • whatsapp
  • whatsapp
featured-img featured-img
Photo for representational purpose only. Image credits/iStock
Advertisement

Delhi Traffic Police on Sunday said 269 motorists were booked for drunken driving during a special integrated night checking drive conducted across the city on April 18.

Advertisement

The three-hour operation, carried out between 9 pm and midnight, involved joint teams of traffic police, local police and PCR units deployed across all ranges, Joint Commissioner of Police (Traffic) Sanjay Tyagi said in a press statement.

Advertisement

Apart from prosecuting 269 drivers for driving under the influence of alcohol, 38 vehicles were also impounded during the operation, he added.

Advertisement

Tyagi said the drive covered all categories of vehicles, including two-wheelers, cars, heavy transport vehicles (HTVs), light goods vehicles (LGVs) and autorickshaws (TSRs).

Breathalyser tests were conducted at multiple checkpoints as part of the enforcement exercise, he said.

Advertisement

Read what others can’t with The Tribune Premium

Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement

The Tribune, now published from Chandigarh, started publication on February 2, 1881, in Lahore (now in Pakistan). It was started by Sardar Dyal Singh Majithia, a public-spirited philanthropist, and is run by a trust comprising five eminent persons as trustees.

The Tribune, the largest selling English daily in North India, publishes news and views without any bias or prejudice of any kind. Restraint and moderation, rather than agitational language and partisanship, are the hallmarks of the newspaper. It is an independent newspaper in the real sense of the term.

The Tribune has two sister publications, Punjabi Tribune (in Punjabi) and Dainik Tribune (in Hindi).

Remembering Sardar Dyal Singh Majithia

Copyright © The Tribune Trust, 2024
Designed and developed by : sortd
tlbr_img1 Classifieds tlbr_img2 Videos tlbr_img3 Premium tlbr_img4 E-Paper tlbr_img5 Shorts