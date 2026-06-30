Cops bust gang linked to 69 criminal cases, nab seven members in Gurugram

The Gurugram police have busted a burglary gang involved in breaking shop shutters and locks, arresting seven accused linked to 69 criminal cases. The gang allegedly broke into a medical store and stole cash from the counter.

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According to the police, a medical store owner lodged a complaint at the Farrukhnagar police station on June 25, stating that unidentified persons broke open the shutter of his shop on Wazirpur Road near Sultanpur Mor during the night of June 24 and stole around Rs 20,000 from the cash counter. A case was registered and an investigation launched.

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During the investigation, the Crime Branch team at Farrukhnagar arrested the seven accused from Khera Jhajharola village on Sunday. They were identified as Tarul of Sultanpuri, Sonu of Shahbad Daulatpur, Merajul Diwan of Bawana, Sanjeet, alias Kali, of Shahbad Dairy, Mandeep, alias Scooty, of Shahbad Daulatpur, Prahlad Kumar, alias Raj Kumar, of Sector 26, Rohini, and Sagar, alias Suraj, of Sector 26, Rohini, all in Delhi.

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During interrogation, the police found that the accused are members of an organised burglary gang and habitual offenders. They allegedly survey houses and shops to ensure they are unoccupied before breaking locks or shutters at night and stealing cash and valuables. In this case, they allegedly surveyed the medical store before breaking its shutter and stealing cash.

“The arrested accused also confessed to five other thefts in Gurugram district and one in Delhi. Verification of their criminal records revealed that Tarul has 15 previous cases of theft, housebreaking, robbery and Arms Act offences; Mandeep has seven cases of theft and housebreaking; Prahlad has two Arms Act cases; and Sagar has 45 previous cases, including theft, housebreaking, robbery and Arms Act offences, registered in Delhi. We are questioning the accused. Efforts are underway to recover the stolen cash and other property and to arrest other members of the gang,” said a senior police officer.