Cops bust fake investment call centre in Indore, six arrested

The Delhi Police have busted an inter-state illegal investment fraud call centre operating from Indore, Madhya Pradesh, and arrested six alleged fraudsters accused of duping investors through fake stock market and forex trading schemes, officials said on Wednesday.

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The action followed an investigation into a cyberfraud case in which an Uttam Nagar resident was allegedly cheated of Rs 17.3 lakh after being lured into investing through a fake online trading platform.

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According to police, the accused first gained the victim’s confidence by facilitating trades in the Indian stock market before persuading him to invest in a fictitious forex trading platform that displayed fabricated profits. When the complainant attempted to withdraw his money, the accused allegedly cited false reasons for delaying the payment and later showed fictitious trading losses, causing him to lose his entire investment, an officer said.

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Based on a complaint filed on July 5, a case was registered at Cyber Police Station, Dwarka, under relevant provisions of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita (BNS).

Using technical analysis of the mobile numbers used to contact the complainant, investigators traced the operation to a shopping complex near Mari Mata Chowk in Indore. A raid led to the busting of the call centre, which was allegedly operating under the guise of a reputed investment company, police said.

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Six Indore residents were arrested and identified as Sumit Singh Choudhary (23), Rahul Singh (32), Ashwini Kumar (35), Mahesh Singh (32), Piyush Rathore (27) and Ravinder Singh Chauhan (24). According to investigators, the accused worked as callers and team leaders, contacting prospective victims, convincing them to invest and managing the fraudulent operation.

During the raid, police seized 28 CPUs, 25 mobile phones, including three allegedly linked to the complainant’s case, two Wi-Fi routers, a DVR and an audio-video recording camera. Examination of the seized computers revealed more than 1,400 spreadsheets containing the personal and financial details of thousands of investors.

During interrogation, the accused revealed they were earning monthly salaries ranging from Rs 10,000 to Rs 14,500, along with commissions of around 10 per cent of the money allegedly defrauded from victims.

According to police, analysis of the seized data has so far linked the operation to cyber fraud complaints involving more than Rs 54.7 lakh registered on the National Cyber Crime Reporting Portal by victims from Delhi, Maharashtra, Uttar Pradesh, Karnataka, Bihar and several other states.