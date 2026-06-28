Cops bust interstate mobile theft ring; 10 arrested, 325 phones recovered

A routine investigation into rising mobile phone thefts in Rohini has exposed a sophisticated interstate and international syndicate that allegedly moved thousands of stolen smartphones from Delhi to Bangladesh and Nepal through courier networks, rented warehouses and secret communication channels, the police said on Saturday.

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The police arrested 10 accused and recovered 325 high-end stolen mobile phones worth around Rs 1 crore in one of the district’s biggest handset recoveries in recent years.

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Investigators said the probe uncovered a well-organised disposal network stretching from Delhi to Kolkata, Malda and Murshidabad before allegedly crossing into Bangladesh. A separate route through Uttar Pradesh was allegedly used to move stolen phones onwards to Nepal.

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The breakthrough came on June 19 with the arrest of three accused — Raja, alias Raju, Karan and Govind. The police recovered 101 stolen mobile phones during the operation. During Govind’s personal search, investigators found a courier receipt showing that nearly 200 additional stolen phones had already been dispatched to Kolkata.

That single document transformed the investigation from a local recovery into the exposure of a much larger organised criminal network.

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Further interrogation and technical verification led police to Ajay Kumar and Ali Khan, who allegedly received, stored, sorted, packed and dispatched stolen handsets through courier services. A raid on June 23 led to the recovery of another 100 stolen phones and uncovered a rented flat in Avantika, Rohini, which the police said served as the syndicate’s warehouse.

A forensic examination of the seized devices revealed continuous secret communication with a suspected receiver in Bangladesh identified as Mohammad Shaidul Islam, exposing the syndicate’s cross-border links.

Further intelligence-based raids led to the arrest of Rishikesh Kumar, alias Dablu, Sanjeev Kumar and Sunny Kumar, alias Rahul, resulting in the recovery of another 124 stolen phones. Police also arrested two courier company operators or managers for allegedly facilitating repeated consignments, taking the total number of accused to 10.

According to investigators, the syndicate operated through several layers to conceal the origin of stolen property. Professional thieves and snatchers allegedly supplied stolen phones to local receivers in Delhi, who collected the devices before handing them over to key handlers. The phones were then moved to the Rohini warehouse, packed and dispatched through courier channels towards Kolkata and adjoining border districts.

The police estimate that the syndicate had been operating for nearly a year and may have routed between 10,000 and 12,000 stolen mobile phones through interstate and international channels for disposal in Bangladesh and Nepal. Investigators believe that around eight to 10 consignments had already been booked through courier networks for onward transportation towards Bangladesh.

The operation involved an extensive technology-driven investigation. The police examined nearly 200 criminal dossiers and profiled hundreds of habitual thieves, snatchers and receivers. Investigators used crime-pattern mapping, digital device examination, courier-trail reconstruction, surveillance and field intelligence to identify the syndicate’s hierarchy, storage facilities, communication links and transportation routes.

The police said technical verification has already linked around 150 recovered phones to registered cases of snatching, robbery, theft and burglary across Delhi. Verification of the remaining devices is underway. The recovered handsets will be returned to their rightful owners after completion of the required legal formalities.