Cops bust railway job scam, one arrested

The Gurugram police have arrested a man for allegedly cheating a job aspirant by falsely promising him employment in the Indian Railways under the sports quota.

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The complainant approached the Bhondsi police station on April 17 and alleged that Satish, alias Srinivas, along with his associates, induced him to pay nearly Rs 30 lakh between November 2025 and January 2026 on the false promise of securing a railway job under the sports quota.

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The accused allegedly provided fake appointment letters and collected money in the name of medical examinations and training. Based on the complaint, the Bhondsi police registered an FIR under the relevant sections of law.

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The police arrested one accused from MG Road in Gurugram on Wednesday. He was identified as Satish, alias Srinivas (45), a resident of Beri village in Mahendragarh district. A police spokesperson said verification of the accused’s criminal record revealed his alleged involvement in two criminal cases registered in Mahendragarh district, relating to cheating, offences under the Haryana Public Examination Act, criminal intimidation and assault.

The spokesperson added that another case had been registered against him in Sikar district of Rajasthan under the POCSO Act and other criminal provisions. Investigation also revealed the accused, along with his associates, allegedly hatched a well-planned conspiracy to defraud the complainant by falsely promising a railway job and collecting large sums of money. The accused is currently being questioned, the police said.