Cops conclude anti-drug fortnight with public awareness programme

The Delhi Police on Friday concluded its ‘Nasha Mukt Bharat Pakhwada-2026’ with a public awareness programme featuring cultural performances and a live concert by singer Mika Singh. The force also highlighted its intensified crackdown on drug trafficking and reaffirmed its commitment to making the national capital drug-free by 2027.

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Organised by the Crime Branch to mark the International Day against Drug Abuse and Illicit Trafficking, the event was attended by Union Home Secretary Govind Mohan, Delhi Police Commissioner Satish Golchha, the Special Commissioner of Police (Crime) and other senior officers. The programme also featured performances by the Delhi Police Band and a pantomime show to raise awareness about substance abuse.

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The Delhi Police said it has adopted a zero-tolerance policy against narcotics through a multi-pronged enforcement strategy, including Operation Kavach, financial investigations under the Prevention of Illicit Traffic in Narcotic Drugs and Psychotropic Substances (PITNDPS) Act, and extensive public awareness campaigns.

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According to official data, The Delhi Police registered 2,154 cases under the NDPS Act and arrested 2,853 drug traffickers in 2025. In 2026, up to June 15, the police registered 1,418 NDPS cases and arrested 1,812 alleged drug traffickers. Authorities have also attached properties worth Rs 14.99 crore under the PITNDPS Act, issued 39 detention orders and placed another 48 proposals under process.

The police said the latest phase of Operation Kavach, conducted from June 22 to 24, involved 1,474 police teams carrying out simultaneous raids at 4,035 locations across all 15 police districts. The operation led to the registration of 212 NDPS cases and the arrest of 255 alleged drug traffickers. During the drive, the police also registered 315 Arms Act cases, arrested 329 people and seized illegal firearms. In addition, 398 Excise Act cases were registered, leading to the arrest of 405 people and the seizure of illicit liquor.

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Officials said the sustained enforcement campaign has disrupted drug supply chains, forced major traffickers to go underground and created a strong deterrent against narcotics smuggling into Delhi.

As part of the fortnight-long campaign, Delhi Police organised street plays, painting competitions, awareness vans, pantomime shows and outreach programmes in schools, colleges and residential areas. A capacity-building workshop was also organised for investigating officers handling NDPS cases.

Addressing the gathering, Union Home Secretary Govind Mohan praised Delhi Police’s anti-drug campaign and reiterated the Centre’s commitment to achieving a drug-free Delhi by 2027. Stressing that the fight against drugs requires the participation of both the government and society, he urged citizens to use the MANAS portal to report narcotics-related activities. He also encouraged young people to “choose sports over substances, choose purpose over peer pressure, and choose life over addiction.”

The Delhi Police said it would continue to combine strict enforcement with public awareness initiatives to curb drug abuse and encourage greater community participation in the fight against narcotics.