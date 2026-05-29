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Home / Delhi / Cops detain 226 for public drinking

Cops detain 226 for public drinking

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Tribune News Service
Gurugram, Updated At : 05:03 AM May 29, 2026 IST
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Detained people for consuming alcohol in public places in Gurugram.
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The Gurugram police conducted a special drive on Wednesday night to curb crime and strengthen security at public places. During the operation, the police apprehended 226 persons for consuming alcohol in public places such as parks, parking areas, roadsides and other open spaces.

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According to the police, all 226 persons were detained under Section 172(2) of the Bharatiya Nagarik Suraksha Sanhita (BNSS) for disturbing peace and public order. Necessary preventive legal action was taken against them.

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“The Gurugram police remains committed to maintaining peace, security and law and order in the city. Strict legal action will be taken against those involved in hooliganism, public intoxication and taking the law into their own hands. Such checking drives will continue in future as well,” said Karan Goel, DCP West.

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The Gurugram police also appealed to residents to respect public places, saying they belong to all citizens and should not be turned into centres for intoxication.

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