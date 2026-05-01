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Home / Delhi / Delhi Cops enrol minor in school to steer him away from crime

Delhi Cops enrol minor in school to steer him away from crime

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Rahul Gahlawat
Tribune News Service
new delhi, Updated At : 03:56 AM May 01, 2026 IST
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In a step aimed at child rehabilitation and community welfare, the North-West District Police have facilitated the admission of a minor boy into a government school in Jahangirpuri, officials said on Thursday.

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According to the police, the child had dropped out of school and was found to be involved in petty crimes. Recognising the need for timely intervention, staff at Jahangirpuri Police Station took proactive measures to reintegrate him into the education system.

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The admission process has been completed and arrangements are under way to provide the boy with a school uniform and books to support his continued studies, Deputy Commissioner of Police (North-West) Akanksha Yadav confirmed in a statement.

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Yadav emphasised that the initiative forms part of a broader effort to prioritise reform over punishment in cases involving minors, focusing on guiding them towards a constructive future through education.

“This reflects our commitment to social responsibility and community policing, ensuring that children are given an opportunity to move towards a positive path,” she said. The Delhi Police have introduced targeted programmes for school dropouts who have either been involved in crime or are at high risk of delinquency. These initiatives aim to shift the focus from punishment to reintegration and empowerment.

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YUVA initiative

Launched in 2017, this flagship community policing programme seeks to “wean away” youth from crime.

Nayi Disha

Introduced in May 2025, this initiative specifically targets younger school dropouts to prevent them from entering crime.

Boys’ Clubs & Youth Clubs

Designed for minors in high-crime areas such as Jahangirpuri and Adarsh Nagar, these clubs provide safe spaces and constructive engagement.

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