DT
PT
Subscribe To Print Edition About The Tribune Code Of Ethics Download App Careers Advertise with us Classifieds
Gen Z Speak Up !
Add Tribune As Your Trusted Source
search-icon-img
search-icon-img
Advertisement
PREMIUM Games Videos Explainers Defence Gen Z Speak Up ! Cricket The Great Game Simply Punjab Entertainment UPSC
Home / Delhi / Cops file chargesheet against 7 persons

Cops file chargesheet against 7 persons

Manipuri musician’s mob lynching

article_Author
Tribune News Service
New Delhi, Updated At : 05:17 AM Oct 20, 2026 IST
  • fb
  • twitter
  • whatsapp
  • whatsapp
featured-img featured-img
File photo
Advertisement
The Delhi Police have filed a chargesheet against seven persons in a Saket court in connection with the alleged mob lynching of 54-year-old Manipuri musician and music teacher Chongtham Vikram Singh in southeast Delhi’s Kilokari village in September.

Singh was allegedly beaten to death by a group of men, including a juvenile, on September 6 after he objected to noise and commotion outside his house. The chargesheet invokes provisions related to criminal conspiracy, murder by a group of five or more persons, murder and house-trespass, officials said.

Advertisement

Those named in the chargesheet are Bharat Kumar (19), Pramod (26), Ramzan Khan (22), Deepanshu (21), Mohan Vishwakarma (32), Vijay (36) and Mannu (26). A juvenile was also apprehended in connection with the case.

Advertisement

According to the police, Singh had stepped out of his apartment to dispose of waste when he noticed a group of men making noise at an eatery opposite his house. After he objected, the accused allegedly chased him from the ground floor to the third floor of the building and assaulted him in front of his 20-year-old son. Singh was taken to Holy Family Hospital around 12.25 am on September 6 in an unconscious and unresponsive state. He died at around 6.30 am.

The postmortem examination attributed his death to haemorrhagic shock caused by blunt-force injuries to the chest and abdomen. The report documented multiple abrasions on his head, face, neck, limbs, chest, abdomen and back, fractures of several ribs on both sides, and a laceration of the spleen.

Advertisement

It also recorded around 2 litres of blood and 160 gm of clotted blood in the abdominal cavity.

Read what others can’t with The Tribune Premium

Advertisement
Tags :
Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement

THE TRIBUNE, India’s oldest, daily English-language newspaper, was first published on February 2, 1881, in Lahore (now in Pakistan), and save for 40 days in the immediate aftermath of Partition, has come out every day over the last 145 years. THE TRIBUNE was started by Sardar Dyal Singh Majithia, a public-spirited philanthropist of the time. The newspaper is run by a five-member Trust, which is chaired by Shri N N Vohra, former Governor of J&K State (2008-2018); as well as Justice S S Sodhi, former Chief Justice of the Allahabad High Court; Shri Gurbachan Jagat, former Governor of Manipur; Lt Gen. Shamsher Singh Mehta, former Western Army Commander; Shri Paramjit Singh Patwalia, Senior Advocate in the Supreme Court.

THE TRIBUNE is free, objective, and independent. Restraint and moderation, rather than agitational language, are the hallmarks of the paper.

The Tribune has two sister publications, Punjabi Tribune (in Punjabi) and Dainik Tribune (in Hindi).

Remembering Sardar Dyal Singh Majithia

Copyright © The Tribune Trust, 2024
Designed and developed by : sortd
tlbr_img1 Classifieds tlbr_img2 Videos tlbr_img3 Premium tlbr_img4 E-Paper tlbr_img5 Shorts