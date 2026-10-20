Cops file chargesheet against 7 persons

Singh was allegedly beaten to death by a group of men, including a juvenile, on September 6 after he objected to noise and commotion outside his house. The chargesheet invokes provisions related to criminal conspiracy, murder by a group of five or more persons, murder and house-trespass, officials said.

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Those named in the chargesheet are Bharat Kumar (19), Pramod (26), Ramzan Khan (22), Deepanshu (21), Mohan Vishwakarma (32), Vijay (36) and Mannu (26). A juvenile was also apprehended in connection with the case.

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According to the police, Singh had stepped out of his apartment to dispose of waste when he noticed a group of men making noise at an eatery opposite his house. After he objected, the accused allegedly chased him from the ground floor to the third floor of the building and assaulted him in front of his 20-year-old son. Singh was taken to Holy Family Hospital around 12.25 am on September 6 in an unconscious and unresponsive state. He died at around 6.30 am.

The postmortem examination attributed his death to haemorrhagic shock caused by blunt-force injuries to the chest and abdomen. The report documented multiple abrasions on his head, face, neck, limbs, chest, abdomen and back, fractures of several ribs on both sides, and a laceration of the spleen.

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It also recorded around 2 litres of blood and 160 gm of clotted blood in the abdominal cavity.