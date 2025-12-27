Delhi Police has filed a chargesheet in a Delhi court against Manoj Yadav alias Kaira, a key member of the fugitive Kapil Sangwan alias Nandu gang, an official said on Friday. The accused was arrested on October 7 and had three cases registered against him under the Arms Act and other relevant sections, the official added.

Yadav used to supply valuable information regarding potential targets, usually businessmen, as well as act as a key facilitator to provide arms to the shooters for extortion and target killing, said Deputy Commissioner of Police (Crime) Harsh Indora.

The action is part of an intensified crackdown on gangsters and organized crime in the Capital and the Crime Branch has been given specific instructions to identify arrest and dismantle criminal networks operating across Delhi and adjoining states, said Indora.

The criminal record of the syndicate shows its progression from revenge murders and armed robberies (2015–2016) to organized extortion, targeted shootings and contract killings (2021–2024). The gang is a well-structured operation that has nationwide reach. The syndicate has generated and illegally acquired highly valuable assets. Funds are channelled through extortion rackets against businessmen, property dealers and traders and land dispute settlements through coercion. The money is spent on maintaining shooters, logistics and safe hideouts, the DCP explained.

Yadav was initially a bootlegger operating in the Najafgarh area and joined the gang to deter his rivals and establish his supremacy, he added.