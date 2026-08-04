Cops file FIR over scuffle at MP Pappu Yadav’s residence

The Delhi Police have registered an FIR in connection with the alleged assault and obstruction of police personnel during a scuffle at the Delhi residence of Independent MP Pappu Yadav, where a press conference was underway, officials said on Monday. The case was registered a day after two men allegedly entered Yadav’s residence, triggering a scuffle and prompting police intervention. The incident briefly led to a security scare, following which the two accused were detained for questioning.

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According to police, the FIR has been registered under multiple provisions of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita (BNS), including Section 221 for obstructing a public servant in the discharge of official duties; Section 121(1) for voluntarily causing hurt to a public servant with the intent to deter or prevent them from performing official duties; Section 132 for assaulting or using criminal force against a public servant; and Section 3(5) related to common intention.

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