Gurugram cops impound motorcycle with 51 pending challans worth Rs 2.13 lakh

The Gurugram traffic police impounded a motorcycle with 51 pending challans, carrying a total outstanding penalty of Rs 2,13,000. The traffic police team seized the bike during a routine check at Pataudi Chowk on Monday.

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A senior traffic police officer said the action was part of a traffic police campaign against vehicle owners who have failed to pay challans pending for more than 90 days. The police are taking action under the provisions of the Motor Vehicles Act, 1988. They are also creating awareness among motorists about pending challans and encouraging them to make timely payments.

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Traffic police personnel were conducting routine vehicle checks on Monday. At the Pataudi Chowk checkpoint, Assistant Sub-Inspector (ASI) Pradeep Kumar, along with other traffic personnel, stopped a motorcycle for inspection. During verification, the motorcycle was found to have 51 pending challans issued under various provisions of the Motor Vehicles Act, 1988.

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“Most of the challans were related to riding without a helmet, carrying a pillion rider without a helmet and violations related to pollution under control (PUC). The total outstanding penalty was found to be Rs 2,13,000. When the rider was asked to produce the vehicle-related documents, he failed to do so. Consequently, the bike was impounded and moved to the designated impound parking facility,” said a senior traffic police officer. The Gurugram traffic police spokesperson appealed to all motorists to follow traffic rules, pay pending challans on time and ensure that their vehicles are fitted with HSRP (High Security Registration Plate) number plates.