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Home / Delhi / Cops issue 829 challans worth Rs 8.29L for seat belt violations

Cops issue 829 challans worth Rs 8.29L for seat belt violations

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Tribune News Service
Gurugram, Updated At : 05:37 AM Jul 19, 2026 IST
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A traffic policeman issues challan to a car driver in Gurugram.
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The Gurugram traffic police issued 829 challans worth Rs 8.29 lakh to motorists for driving without wearing seat belts during a special enforcement drive conducted between July 1 and 16.

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A senior traffic police official said the campaign was aimed at improving road safety and reducing fatalities. The official said airbags often fail to provide effective protection if occupants are not wearing seat belts, increasing the risk of death or serious injury in accidents.

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“During the campaign, 829 drivers were challaned for not wearing seat belts. The total fine imposed was Rs 8.29 lakh,” the official said.

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The police urged motorists to follow traffic rules, avoid allowing minors to drive, ensure only two persons ride on a two-wheeler, wear helmets and seat belts, avoid driving on the wrong side, keep heavy vehicles in designated lanes and never drive under the influence of alcohol or other intoxicants. The official said the traffic police would continue such enforcement drives to improve road safety and ensure smooth traffic movement.

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