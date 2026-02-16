Cops issue traffic advisory ahead of AI Impact Summit

The Delhi Police on Sunday issued a traffic advisory in view of the AI Impact Summit-2026, which will be held at the Bharat Mandapam, Pragati Maidan, here, from February 16 to February 20, officials said.

According to the advisory, essential services will be allowed uninterrupted movement across the city. Medical emergency vehicles will be given priority and ensured obstruction-free passage throughout Delhi. The movement of the general public will also be facilitated through designated alternate routes and modes of transport.

Metro services will remain fully operational at all stations. City buses may be diverted as required during VVIP movements. Auto-rickshaws and taxis will not be permitted to park on roads except at designated parking locations, and necessary traffic diversions may be implemented during VVIP movements.

The event will be attended by Heads of State, Heads of Government, ministers and delegates from invited countries, along with heads of international organisations.

In the interest of public safety and convenience, elaborate traffic regulations will be enforced across Delhi, particularly in the New Delhi district and adjoining areas. These measures aim to ensure smooth and hassle-free movement of all modes of transport while maintaining ease of travel for the general public, the advisory stated.

Commuters have been advised to avoid several roads during the summit period, including Mathura Road (from Subramania Bharti Marg T-point to Lodhi Road flyover), Subramania Bharti Marg, Rajesh Pilot Marg, Tees January Marg, Akbar Road, Teen Murti Marg, Mother Teresa Crescent, Sardar Patel Marg, Janpath, Firoz Shah Road, Shanti Path, Satya Marg, Africa Avenue between Bikaji Cama Place and R/A Yashwant Place, Kamal Ataturk Marg, APJ Abdul Kalam Road, ‘C’ Hexagon, Dr Zakir Hussain Marg, Sikander Road, Ashoka Road, Prithviraj Road, Kautilya Marg, Purana Quila Road, Sher Shah Suri Marg, Tilak Marg, Bhagwan Das Road, Central Spine Road, North Access Road, Ring Road between Brar Square and AIIMS, Cariappa Marg up to Kirby Place, Lodhi Road, Nila Gumbad, Kartavya Path, Rafi Marg, Outer Circle at Connaught Place, Sansad Marg, Baba Kharak Singh Marg, Aurobindo Marg (from AIIMS U-turn), Tughlak Road, Safdarjung Road, Panchkuian Road (Mandir Marg T-point to Connaught Place), Ulaan Bator Marg, Dwarka Link Road, AFS Palam Road, Thimayya Road, Parade Road, NH-48 from Rangpuri to Dhaula Kuan, Rao Tula Ram Marg, Panchsheel Marg, San Martin Marg, Nyaya Marg and Brigadier Hoshiyar Singh Marg.

The advisory further stated that Bhairon Marg, excluding the Ring Road T-point, and Mathura Road (between Subramania Bharti Marg T-point and Dr Dinesh Nandini Dalmia Chowk) will remain restricted, with entry of general vehicles prohibited during route movements.

Non-destined vehicles will be compulsorily diverted towards the Eastern and Western Peripheral Expressways and other alternative routes and will not be permitted to enter Delhi. While the movement of passengers travelling to airports and railway stations will be facilitated, commuters have been advised to use alternate routes and allow sufficient travel time.

The advisory also noted that 10 schools fall along the main VVIP movement routes, where board examinations are scheduled to begin from Tuesday. Nodal officers from the traffic police have been deployed at these schools to facilitate the smooth movement of students and staff to examination centres.

The list of nodal officers, along with their contact details and suggested routes, has been shared with the Transport Department. School managements may be contacted for route information and nodal officer details to avoid inconvenience during school commutes on examination days, it added.