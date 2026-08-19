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Home / Delhi / Cops launch search after I-Day viral SUV stunt video surfaces

Cops launch search after I-Day viral SUV stunt video surfaces

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Tribune News Service
Gurugram, Updated At : 05:49 AM Aug 19, 2026 IST
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A man performs stunt on the Dwarka Expressway in Gurugram.
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The menace of stunt drivers shows no signs of abating in Gurugram. This time, a video circulating widely on social media shows young men performing stunts on the Dwarka Expressway in luxury vehicles, including Thar and Scorpio SUVs. Following the video’s viral spread, the police have swung into action and launched a search for the drivers involved.

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The video is said to have been recorded on Independence Day. It shows the men speeding along the expressway with the Tricolour displayed on their vehicles. They were not only causing traffic jams by parking their vehicles in the middle of the road, but were also standing on the roofs of the cars and waving the Tricolour. They are also seen performing stunts by leaning out of the windows of the vehicles as they speed along the road.

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The viral video clearly shows more than a dozen vehicles speeding along the Dwarka Expressway in blatant disregard of traffic rules. Most of the vehicles do not have registration plates, while the numbers on those that do have plates have been concealed with tape. The drivers are seen making sudden, sharp turns while speeding, while some youths lean out of the vehicle windows to perform stunts.

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The Gurugram police’s social media monitoring team has taken cognisance of the matter after the stunt video went viral. The authorities are currently identifying the vehicles and their registration numbers from the footage. No formal case has been registered in the matter so far.

A senior police officer said the incident appeared to involve dangerous driving, blocking public thoroughfares and violations of traffic regulations. He added that those who endanger the lives of others to garner likes and views on social media would not be spared under any circumstances.

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