Cops nab 13-year fugitive

The Nuh police arrested a criminal carrying a reward of Rs 2,000 after he remained absconding for 13 years. The accused was identified as Kasam, a resident of Saunkh village in Nuh district. He was currently living in Kulawat under the Tapukara police station area in Rajasthan.

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The accused was wanted in a case registered in 2013 at the Singhana police station in Rajasthan’s Jhunjhunu district. A court had declared him a proclaimed offender.

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The Khori police station team arrested the accused from the Tauru Sadar police station area on Thursday.

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“The Nuh police are continuously coordinating with police teams from other states to apprehend criminals. In the past too, teams from other states, including the Rajasthan police, have been assisted in arresting criminals, and such operations will continue in future,” a Nuh police spokesperson said.