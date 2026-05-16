icon
DT
PT
Subscribe To Print Edition About The Tribune Code Of Ethics Download App Careers Advertise with us Classifieds
GenZ Speak Up !
Add Tribune As Your Trusted Source
search-icon-img
search-icon-img
Advertisement
PREMIUM IPL 2026Games Explainers Defence GenZ Speak Up ! Cricket The Great Game Simply Punjab Simply Haryana UPSC
Home / Delhi / Cops nab 13-year fugitive

Cops nab 13-year fugitive

article_Author
Tribune News Service
Gurugram, Updated At : 04:50 AM May 16, 2026 IST
  • fb
  • twitter
  • whatsapp
  • whatsapp
featured-img featured-img
The accused in custody of the Nuh police.
Advertisement

The Nuh police arrested a criminal carrying a reward of Rs 2,000 after he remained absconding for 13 years. The accused was identified as Kasam, a resident of Saunkh village in Nuh district. He was currently living in Kulawat under the Tapukara police station area in Rajasthan.

Advertisement

The accused was wanted in a case registered in 2013 at the Singhana police station in Rajasthan’s Jhunjhunu district. A court had declared him a proclaimed offender.

Advertisement

The Khori police station team arrested the accused from the Tauru Sadar police station area on Thursday.

Advertisement

“The Nuh police are continuously coordinating with police teams from other states to apprehend criminals. In the past too, teams from other states, including the Rajasthan police, have been assisted in arresting criminals, and such operations will continue in future,” a Nuh police spokesperson said.

Advertisement

Read what others can’t with The Tribune Premium

Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement

The Tribune, now published from Chandigarh, started publication on February 2, 1881, in Lahore (now in Pakistan). It was started by Sardar Dyal Singh Majithia, a public-spirited philanthropist, and is run by a trust comprising five eminent persons as trustees.

The Tribune, the largest selling English daily in North India, publishes news and views without any bias or prejudice of any kind. Restraint and moderation, rather than agitational language and partisanship, are the hallmarks of the newspaper. It is an independent newspaper in the real sense of the term.

The Tribune has two sister publications, Punjabi Tribune (in Punjabi) and Dainik Tribune (in Hindi).

Remembering Sardar Dyal Singh Majithia

Copyright © The Tribune Trust, 2024
Designed and developed by : sortd
tlbr_img1 Classifieds tlbr_img2 Videos tlbr_img3 Premium tlbr_img4 E-Paper tlbr_img5 Shorts