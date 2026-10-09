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Home / Delhi / Cops nab 2 in Ballabgarh murder case after encounter, 8 in custody

Cops nab 2 in Ballabgarh murder case after encounter, 8 in custody

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Tribune News Service
Faridabad, Updated At : 05:49 AM Oct 09, 2026 IST
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The accused in custody of the Faridabad police.
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The Faridabad police nabbed two suspects wanted in a murder case after a brief encounter in Sector 62 in the wee hours today. A confrontation took place between the Crime Branch team and the suspects during the arrest operation, leaving one of them with a gunshot wound to the leg.

Subsequently, the police arrested three more accused, taking the total number of arrests in connection with the murder to eight so far.

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A senior police officer said that after the encounter, both suspects were nabbed from the spot and a country-made pistol was recovered. The injured suspect was admitted to a hospital for treatment.

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According to the police, 45-year-old Laxman, a resident of Sahupura village, and his nephew were attacked with knives by a group of youths when they had gone to buy food in the Ballabgarh area of Faridabad on Sunday night. Laxman died in the attack, while his nephew Mahesh sustained serious injuries.

An FIR was registered at the Adarsh Nagar police station, and the police arrested three accused in connection with the case on Monday. The accused were identified as Prashant, Naman and Akash, all residents of Uncha village in Faridabad.

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The Crime Branch received information late Wednesday night that the accused wanted in the Laxman murder case were hiding in a sewer pipe warehouse in Sector 62. Acting on the information, the team surrounded the warehouse and conducted a raid. As soon as the police arrived, both accused attempted to flee the scene.

While attempting to flee, accused Tarun, alias Naveen, a resident of Uncha Gaon, fired two shots at the police team. The police retaliated, shooting Tarun in the leg, and arrested his accomplice, Jatin. The injured suspect was admitted to hospital. The police subsequently arrested three more accused, identified as Rinku, Anoop and Rajiv, all residents of Uncha Gaon.

“A total of eight accused have been arrested in the murder case. A search is underway for the remaining accused involved in the case. The police are conducting raids at suspected hideouts to arrest them,” said Aman Yadav, ACP (Crime), Faridabad.

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