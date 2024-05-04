Cops, NSG conduct mock drills in Capital

Tribune News Service

New Delhi, May 3

After more than 100 schools received hoax bomb threats earlier this week, the Delhi Police and the National Security Guards (NSG) on Friday conducted mock drills near the new Parliament building and Kashmere Gate to assess preparedness during emergency situations.

“Today, the Delhi Police are conducting mock drills at various locations. All are requested to cooperate and not panic,” stated the department through a post on X.

According to a police official, the drills were scheduled to be held at various locations, including Metro stations, schools, temples and government buildings. “We have selected around eight locations for the drill and such drills will continue till Friday,” the official said.

The police said the drill at the new Parliament building started at 3 pm and continued for at least half an hour. During the drill, an NSG commando got entangled with a structure at Vijay Chowk, which was later removed from the site. Sources in the NSG denied to any serious injuries being suffered by the commando during the mishap.

The drills were also held at schools and other locations with the aim of evaluating response time and security protocols, following the recent threats. The drills involved various units, including bomb squads, dog squads and the CISF, for internal security of Parliament.

“On Wednesday morning, we received several calls from different schools in the area. Police teams along with bomb squads, dog squads and crime investigation agencies rushed to the spots. However, all threats were found to be hoaxes. The drills are being conducted to ensure preparedness,” a police source said.

