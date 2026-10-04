Cops on toes amid string of protest calls in Capital

In view of the INDIA bloc’s announced march to the Election Commission office on October 6, a protest call by the Cockroach Janta Party (CJP) on October 10 and the protests by left-affiliated student outfits over the past two days, the police are on toes to ensure security in the area.

To deal with the protesters, the police imposed prohibitory orders under Section 163 of the Bharatiya Nagarik Suraksha Sanhita (BNSS) in New Delhi district. Under the orders, unauthorised gatherings, public speeches, shouting of slogans, processions, demonstrations, dharnas and other specified activities are prohibited.

Advertisement

Additionally, the police have also erected barricades at several places such as Connaught Place, Jai Singh road, GPO, Sansad Marg to prevent the protesters from reaching Jantar Mantar.

Advertisement

In order to maintain law and order, additional police deployment has been made. Nearly 4,000 police personnel, including those from the Central Armed Police Force (CAPF), have been stationed in the district.

The police are also using drones to monitor the situation. Multi-layered security blockades and anti-riot gear have been put up in place on routes leading to Jantar Mantar, including Tolstoy Marg, Sansad Marg and Kerala House sides.

Advertisement

Moreover, prohibitory orders under Section 163 of the BNSS have also been enforced in New Delhi district.

Section 163 of the BNSS serves as an important preventive legal mechanism for maintaining public order, ensuring public safety and preventing situations that may lead to violence or unrest. It enables the authorities to take timely action while balancing the interests of society and individual rights.