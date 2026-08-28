Cops oppose bail plea of Sharjeel Imam, Khalid

Calling the bail plea as “misconceived and illegal”, the Delhi Police opposed the fresh application filed by student activist Sharjeel Imam and Umar Khalid, alleged accused in the 2020 northeast Delhi riots larger conspiracy case.

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Khalid and Imam had filed a fresh appeal before the Delhi High court challenging a July 4 order of the trial court rejecting their bail application.

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The Delhi Police argued that their present bail proceedings were “misconceived and illegal” and amounted to abuse of the process of law, as the Supreme Court had already prescribed the circumstances in which Khalid and Imam could renew their bail pleas.

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“The present bail proceedings are misconceived and illegal. In view of the following grounds, the present appellant is one of the ‘masterminds’ of the Delhi riots,” the replies said.

The prosecution relied heavily on the Supreme Court’s January 5 judgment in Gulfisha Fatima vs State (Govt. of NCT of Delhi), in which the apex court had rejected the bail pleas of Khalid and Imam while granting relief to five other accused.

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Referring to the Supreme Court’s assessment of the prosecution material, the police said the alleged masterminds were supported by “direct, corroborative, and contemporaneous evidence”, including recoveries, digital communication trails and statements indicating managerial responsibility.

“The alleged masterminds are stated to have exercised command authority and to possess the ability to mobilise or influence individuals within and outside their immediate circle,” the Delhi Police quoted the Supreme Court as having observed.

The police further said that the apex court had found the “risk profiles” of the accused to be “markedly dissimilar”, thereby justifying their continued detention.

It contended that this finding prevented Khalid and Imam from relying on bail orders granted to other co-accused in the same case. The replies also relied upon the operative directions issued by the Supreme Court on January 5, under which Khalid and Imam were permitted to renew their bail pleas after the completion of examination of the protected witnesses relied upon by the prosecution or upon expiry of one year from the date of the judgment, whichever was earlier.

The police said the present appeals had been filed before either of those circumstances had arisen. “The present bail proceedings, having been filed before the examination of the protected witnesses or expiry of one year from the date of the Supreme Court’s order (i.e., before 05.01.2027) are in teeth of the Supreme Court’s binding directions,” the replies said.

It added that the Supreme Court had itself provided the “change in circumstances” that would enable Khalid and Imam to renew their bail pleas and had defined the point at which such applications would become maintainable.