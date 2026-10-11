Cops, paramilitary thwart July 20 repeat with 30 checkpoints, multilayer barricades

The Delhi Police and paramilitary forces mounted an extensive security operation across the national capital on Saturday, deploying around 35,000 personnel, setting up 30 checkpoints and erecting multilayer barricades to prevent a repeat of the July 20 protest chaos.

The security apparatus was designed to stop protesters from converging on Jantar Mantar, with the police picking up demonstrators at multiple locations, including Connaught Place, before they could reach the designated protest site. Spike strips were installed in southeast Delhi’s Mohan Cooperative Estate area, while personnel were deployed at city borders, central Delhi and other vulnerable points.

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The Centre deployed more than 20,000 personnel from the police and Central Armed Police Forces (CAPF) as part of the security arrangements, with the overall deployment across the Capital reported to be around 35,000.

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The sweeping measures appeared aimed at preventing a repeat of the July 20 unrest, when nearly one lakh protesters threatened to converge on Parliament, triggering scenes of heightened tension in the heart of the Capital and putting the government under considerable pressure.

On Saturday, the strategy focused on intercepting protesters well before they could reach Jantar Mantar. Detentions began at Connaught Place’s inner circle, where around 100 people had been picked up by 8.50 am. The number rose to around 200 by mid-morning.

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By 1.20 pm, no protesters had reached Jantar Mantar. Neha Bora and Yogendra Yadav, who led a march from Dilli Haat towards the protest venue, were detained near the INA Metro station. Activist Prashant Bhushan was also detained. Students briefly stopped a bus carrying detainees near the Safdarjung flyover.

Around 2,000 people had been detained across Delhi by 2.49 pm. Those detained were taken in buses and vans to stadiums and other makeshift detention centres.

The crackdown extended beyond the Capital’s central districts. Former Delhi Deputy Chief Minister Manish Sisodia was detained in Chandigarh, while former West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee staged a dharna near South Avenue after being stopped. Trinamool Congress MP Saket Gokhale said on X that Banerjee and five others, including Derek O’Brien, had been detained outside her residence and taken to an undisclosed location. Banerjee later broadcast a live video from a police van.

The police also dispersed groups gathered near Rajiv Chowk Metro station and Connaught Place, while smaller groups remained scattered across the area.

Security measures included the deployment of anti-riot vehicles equipped with tear gas guns on key routes and the suspension of mobile Internet services in the central business district. The multilayer barricades and checkpoints were intended to restrict movement towards sensitive areas and prevent crowds from assembling in large numbers.

The operation also affected journalists and lawyers covering or participating in the protests. Representatives of two digital news outlets said the police briefly detained four of their reporters. A Reuters journalist was also briefly detained before being released. Some lawyers protesting outside the Supreme Court were picked up and later freed, according to the president of the court’s bar association.

The security arrangements had repercussions beyond Delhi, with travellers in Uttar Pradesh changing their plans amid cancellations of Delhi-bound trains and heavy police deployment in districts bordering the national capital.