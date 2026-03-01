 Cops probing mental stress angle

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Around 10 pm, the family gathered for dinner, sharing a routine moment together. His daughter, 22-year-old Arpita Jaiswal, had only a few days ago, returned from Chandigarh, Punjab's capital, where she was pursuing BTech at Panjab University.

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After dinner, the family spent some time talking before returning to their rooms. What followed, within a matter of hours, left the household and those around them in shock.

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At 12:20 am on Sunday, a sudden sound broke the silence that came from outside. Family members rushed out and saw Arpita lying in a pool of blood near the upper floor area by the main gate of the tower.

A guard present at the society said, “Residents, along with the security staff, quickly gathered at the scene.”

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She was taken to a nearby hospital, where doctors declared her dead.

The incident has been described by police as a case of suicide, with Arpita having jumped from the 28th floor of the building where the family lived.

Although, uncertainty surrounds the circumstances, as some people in the society are calling it an accident.

The police from Sector 24 reached the hospital and took custody of the body. The police said, “No suicide note was found written by the deceased.”

On the other end, the forensic team visited the spot and collected evidence. SK Tomar, SHO of Sector 24 said, “The exact cause of the death is not yet known. The investigation remains ongoing; we are examining all possible angles based on available evidence.”

In the early findings, police indicated that Arpita may have been dealing with mental stress.

The police confirmed that her father had scolded over a mistake and explained how to approach the work. Tomar said, “It is common for a parent to point out the mistakes of their children; however, we are not ignoring this.”

The family did not comment on this aspect.

Arpita’s mobile phone has been seized and is expected to be examined as part of the investigation.

The society administration has prohibited media from entering the premises, saying "we cannot allow anyone inside who is not a resident". Nothing in written was provided related to this. The security staff also restrained from answering on questions related to security parameters of balcony.

There is a contrast in belief of residents who are aware of this news, between her chances of attempting suicide or an accident.

Sanjay Jaiswal runs an oil business and lives in Wave Amore with two daughters, Sakshi Jaiswal (eldest) and Ankita Jaiswal. Sakshi is studying here in Noida, while Anshika Jaiswal (youngest) is studying in Kanpur. His son Akshat Jaiswal stays with his mother in Munderwa town of district Basti in Uttar Pradesh. Arpita’s mother, brother, and other relatives left immediately for Noida upon hearing what had happened.

The family is now left dealing with a sudden and devastating loss. By morning, what remained was a sealed site, a continuing investigation, and a series of unanswered questions surrounding a fall from the 28th floor that ended a young life.

Similar incidents in Noida have raised concerns about high-rise balcony safety and the lack of attention to mental health within residential societies.