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Home / Delhi / Cops secure freezing orders for Rs 3.72 cr in suspected drug proceeds, arrest 8

Cops secure freezing orders for Rs 3.72 cr in suspected drug proceeds, arrest 8

The action followed an investigation into FIR No. 225/2026 registered at the Okhla Industrial Area police station under the Narcotic Drugs and Psychotropic Substances (NDPS) Act.

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Tribune News Service
New Delhi, Updated At : 05:57 AM Oct 20, 2026 IST
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The Delhi Police have secured freezing orders for Rs 3.72 crore, suspected to be proceeds of drug trafficking, and arrested eight alleged members of a narcotics supply network in southeast Delhi, officials said on Monday.

The action followed an investigation into FIR No. 225/2026 registered at the Okhla Industrial Area police station under the Narcotic Drugs and Psychotropic Substances (NDPS) Act.

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Cops also seized around 1.383 kg of smack during the probe.

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The accused have been identified as Kiran, alias Ram Prashad, Neeraj, alias Thapa, Ashok, alias Ramu, Maniya, alias Suman Pathak, Vicky, Guddu, Sunit, alias Nanhe, and Gopi Singh.

According to officials, the investigation initially focused on local drug peddlers, but subsequently uncovered alleged links to intermediaries, suppliers and major stockists operating from Faridabad, Haryana.

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The financial investigation led to freezing orders covering Rs 3,71,98,560 suspected to be linked to the illegal drug trade. Officials said this was the highest amount covered by a freezing order since the Competent Authority for North India was established in 1976.

The police said the order had been served on Sunit, alias Nanhe. Gopi Singh, lodged in Faridabad Jail in another case.

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