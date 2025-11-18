DT
Home / Delhi / Cops tighten noose around Al-Falah University chairman

Cops tighten noose around Al-Falah University chairman

Red Fort Blast toll rises to 15: Issue summons to him in terror module, fake documents probes

Tribune News Service
New Delhi, Updated At : 08:38 AM Nov 18, 2025 IST
The Delhi Police have issued two summons to Al-Falah University chairman Javed Ahmad Siddiqui to record his statement in the ongoing probe into the Faridabad white collar terror module case and two FIRs registered against the university for forgery and cheating, an official said on Monday.

The police said Siddiqui’s statement was crucial for clarifying several inconsistencies linked to the university’s functioning and the activities of accused named in the blast linked to the institution.

Notably, the Delhi Police Crime Branch has already registered two FIRs against the Haryana-based university for cheating and forgery, following serious red flags raised by the University Grants Commission (UGC) and the National Assessment and Accreditation Council (NAAC) on Saturday.

Officials said both regulatory bodies flagged “major irregularities” after reviewing the university’s accreditation claims and submitted their findings to law enforcement agencies.

“The FIRs pertain to alleged false accreditation documents and claims made by the university. The matter is being investigated in detail,” a senior officer said.

Police sources said the issuance of summons to Siddiqui was part of a wider line of inquiry that overlaps with the ongoing investigation into the blast near the Red Fort last week.

Several suspects linked to the blast are believed to have had associations with the university, prompting investigators to examine institutional records, financial transactions and administrative approvals.

Earlier, a police team had also visited the university’s head office in Southeast Delhi’s Jamia Nagar.

