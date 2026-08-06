Cops tighten security ahead of I-Day celebrations in Capital

The Delhi Police on Wednesday held a coordination meeting with various law enforcement agencies amid concerns over sudden protests and potential threats from Khalistani operatives backed by Pakistan’s ISI, officials said.

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In view of these threats, the force has implemented a comprehensive, multi-layered security strategy for the Independence Day celebrations in the national capital.

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As part of the preparations, the police held a coordination meeting chaired by Delhi Police Commissioner Anurag Kumar. It was attended by senior police officers from Haryana, Punjab, Uttar Pradesh, Madhya Pradesh, Himachal Pradesh, Jharkhand, Uttarakhand, Bihar, Rajasthan, Jammu & Kashmir and Chandigarh (UT), along with senior officers from Central Intelligence and Enforcement Agencies.

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Special Commissioners of Police (Law & Order, Special Cell, Traffic, Protective Security Division, Crime, Transport, and Intelligence), Joint Commissioners of Police (Ranges, Security, Traffic, IFSO, Crime, and Intelligence) and Deputy Commissioners of Police from Districts, Security, Crime, IGI Airport, Railways, and Metro also attended the meeting.

The officers shared intelligence inputs and discussed anti-terror measures, including border checking, verification of suspicious individuals and other preventive measures. Issues related to the movement of paragliders, drones and other flying objects in open areas were also discussed.

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Emphasis was also laid on the timely sharing of advance information regarding the movement of suspicious persons and vehicles.

The meeting also focused on social media monitoring, interstate gangs operating in the National Capital Region and incidents related to the supply of illegal firearms and narcotics.

Traffic restrictions during the I-Day celebrations and measures to prevent unauthorised intrusion at interstate borders were reviewed and planned.

Officers from the participating states and UTs were requested to extend full cooperation and maintain close coordination to ensure the effective implementation of these measures.

Senior officials mentioned that multiple security and intelligence agencies will coordinate closely to ensure the smooth and safe conduct of the celebrations. The arrangements follow a thorough assessment of current threat perceptions and recent intelligence inputs.

More than 1,000 CCTV cameras equipped with Artificial Intelligence (AI)-based video analytics have been installed at the Red Fort and other strategic locations to strengthen surveillance. This AI-enabled system will support real-time monitoring, crowd management, movement analysis and rapid detection of suspicious activities, enabling security agencies to respond promptly.