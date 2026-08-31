Cops to recreate crime scene

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Aakib is currently undergoing treatment under tight police security. His formal arrest has not yet been made, considering his present physical condition. Once doctors confirm improvement, the police will question him and record his statement before taking him to the spot for scene recreation.

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After his arrest, the police are expected to produce him before a court and seek his police remand. Investigators believe detailed questioning during the remand will help establish the exact reason behind the murder and determine whether anyone else was involved.

The scene recreation is also expected to help investigators connect the technical and physical evidence with the sequence of events on the day of the incident.

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Meanwhile, Delhi Women Commission chairperson Lata Gupta is scheduled to meet Muskan’s family on Sunday. The National Commission for Women has already taken cognisance of the case.

Earlier, VHP office-bearers met the bereaved family and assured them of legal assistance. Police personnel continue to remain deployed around the crime scene.